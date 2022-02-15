Comic Celeste Barber makes stop at Kingsbury Hall in August

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Comedian Celeste Barber, perhaps best known for poking fun at celebrity culture and her Challenge Accepted parodies of celebrity fashion photos and videos, has announced an American tour that will bring her to Salt Lake City in August.

Barber’s 42-city tour stops at Kingsbury Hall on Aug. 8. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, through Ticketmaster.com or Celestebarber.com.

The “Australian Queen of Comedy” has an Instagram account with more than. 8.1 million followers.

In 2019, she released her best-selling book, “Challenge Accepted,” and she was also seen on the 2019 Showtime Special of the same name.

Sample her parody pieces and clip from a stage show below.