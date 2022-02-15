Salt Lake City police seek suspect vehicle after fatal hit and run

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released information on a vehicle wanted after a fatal hit and run accident early Saturday, Feb. 12.

The accident, which happened at 12:55 a.m. at 415 E. 400 South, took the life of 63-year-old Ernest Grandson.

The car that struck him did not remain at the scene.

The car is believed to be a gray Hyundai Elantra manufactured in 2020 or later, a new police statement says.

The vehicle may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the accident or the car is asked to call the SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

The case number is 22-25-985.