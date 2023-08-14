Community member helps SLCPD solve crime

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A community member has helped Salt Lake City Police recover two stolen motorcycles.

The investigation began at 6:58 a.m. Monday when dispatch received a call from a man who reported the theft of his newly purchased motorcycle, valued at $15,000, near 2600 E. Stringham Ave., the SLCPD statement says. Officers met with the victim and started an investigation.

During that investigation, a patrol officer saw a community member and asked if he had seen the motorcycle.

“The community member, on his own accord, immediately started looking for the motorcycle and after a short while came back and told the officer they found it,” the SLCPD statement says. “Officers responded to the area of 2200 S. Brentwood Circle and found the motorcycle parked next to another motorcycle. Through the investigation, officers determined the other motorcycle was also stolen.”

Both owners responded to the scene to take possession of their motorcycles. The investigations will be assigned to detectives with the SLCPD Auto Theft Unit.

“Our community is one of our greatest assets to help solve crime,” SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said in the prepared statement.