Competitive ice fishing soon underway with 10 tournaments in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Idyllic ice fishing in serene winter settings will give way to competition ice angling in January.

“If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources suggests in announcing 10 ice fishing tournaments in Utah beginning Jan. 6. “Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries by harvesting overabundant fish and also have the opportunity to win prizes!”

The DWR and the Utah Division of State Parks will be sponsoring or hosting several of the ice fishing tournaments in January around the state. A valid Utah fishing license is required for anyone over 12 years old to fish in any of the events. The entrance fee will apply for any tournaments or events held within a state park.

Of course, ultimate winter irony: If the weather improves they may cancel.

“If warm temperatures continue, some of these events may be canceled or postponed,” the DWR said, “so watch the websites and your registration emails for updates.”

The tournaments, some with names such as Cisco Disco, Perch Party, and Quadfishathon, are sited all around the state through January, with one extending into February.

Anyone participating, the DWR said, should be familiar with the ice safety recommendations on the Utah State Parks website and should take all the necessary safety precautions. Anglers can find more helpful ice fishing tips and ways to avoid common violations on the DWR website.

Likely the biggest tourney is the Burbot Bash. Hosted by the Flaming Gorge Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the DWR, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the U.S. Forest Service, the Burbot Bash will be held Jan. 26–28 at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

“This annual ice fishing tournament helps to control the reservoir’s population of burbot, a cod-like fish that rapidly reproduces and preys on other sportfish species in the reservoir.

“Thousands of dollars in cash and prizes will be awarded to anglers who catch the most burbot, the largest and smallest burbot, and tagged burbot.”

Another highlight would be the Ice Addiction Tournament at Steinaker State Park. Hosted by Tightline Outdoors and Utah State Parks, the 10th annual Ice Addiction Tournament will take place at Steinaker Reservoir on Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Anglers can also compete at three other water bodies in Colorado as part of the tournament series, according to the DWR. Registration opened in November. Details about the tournament rules and registration are available at the Tightline Outdoors website.

For all the details on all the tournaments, click here.