University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife

Dec. 30 (UPI) — University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow was fired by unanimous consent of the Board of Regents for appearing in porn videos with his wife.

University of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said in a statement, “Upon my recommendation, the UW Board of Regents today terminated Dr. Joe Gow from his position as chancellor of UW-La Crosse effective immediately.

“In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm. His actions were abhorrent.”

He was fired for appearing with his wife in explicit sex acts on porn websites.

Gow and his wife have an X account called “Sexy Healthy Cooking.”

On that site is a statement that says, “Passionate plant-powered couple cooking, conversing, and shooting with top adult video stars. Visit our LoyalFans and OnlyFans sites for fully explicit scenes!”

Gow will be on paid leave while transitioning into a tenured faculty role at the the university system’s La Crosse campus.

But Rothman filed a complaint asking that Gow’s tenured faculty status also be reviewed.

UW System Regent President Karen Walsh said in a statement, “Unfortunately, Dr. Joe Gow has shown a reckless disregard for the role he was entrusted with at UW-La Crosse to serve students, faculty and staff, and the campus community.

“The outrage over his behavior is evidenced by the unanimous vote by the UW Board of Regents to terminate him as chancellor. We are alarmed, and disgusted, by his actions, which were wholly and undeniably inconsistent with his role as chancellor.”

Gow was denied a pay raise five years ago after paying a former porn actress to speak to students.

Gow said he wasn’t invited to the regents meeting at which they decided to fire him, and he raised concerns about due process and free speech rights in his firing.

“I want to stress that the most important thing is that my wife and I are grateful that we live in a country where we have a First Amendment freedom to create and publish books and videos that explore consensual adult sexuality,” Gow said.

“I’m very concerned that here’s an issue of free speech, and we’re seeing the Board of Regents not supporting the concept.”