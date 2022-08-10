Construction accident causes gas leak, evacuations in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon, and helped evacuate people from at least three businesses until the line could be repaired and the businesses’ air tested as safe.

The line was damaged by construction workers, Division Chief Dan Walker, Salt Lake City Fire, told Gephardt Daily. Crews responded after being dispatched about 3:30 p.m. to 161 W. 900 South in the Ballpark neighborhood.

“There was a little gas line that was disrupted in the street, and there was the possibility of gas in those businesses,” Walker said. “They did evacuate at least three businesses for a short time while Dominion Energy shut off the gas and made repairs.”

Workers were allowed back into the businesses about 90 minutes later, Walker said.

Gas did leak into the businesses, he added, and the businesses were ventilated until tests determined they were safe.

“They were back in their business by 5 o’clock,” Walker said.