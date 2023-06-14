Construction worker caught in trench collapse extricated by SLCFD heavy rescue crew

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A construction worker was transported to a local trauma hospital Wednesday afternoon after a trench collapse left his lower body buried in dirt.

Salt Lake City Fire heavy rescue crews were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. to the area of 200 South and roughly 375 West, SLCFD Capt. Shaun Mumedy told Gephardt Daily.

“Most of his lower body was stuck in the trench. He was removed by our heavy rescue team and he was transported to a local trauma one facility. He was in serious condition.”

About a dozen SLCFD workers handled the rescue operation, Mumedy said.

