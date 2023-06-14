Driver transported to hospital after stopped car struck by TRAX train

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in serious condition after his stopped car was hit by a TRAX train in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at about 1:38 p.m. Wednesday in the area of about 200 West on 1700 South.

Carl Arky, Utah Transit Authority spokesman, told Gephardt Daily the man was in fair to serious condition, although it was originally feared he was in critical condition. The man was westbound on 1700 South in a Ford Mustang when he came to the TRAX crossing, Arky said.

“The crossing arm was down and the gate was down, and it looks like the vehicle either went under the crossing gate or around it and got out on the tracks,” Arky said. “Then the drivers stopped on the tracks, and about two or three seconds later, the car was struck by a northbound TRAX train going through the crossing.”

The man, alone in the vehicle, was transported to an area hospital, Arky said, adding he did not know the age of the victim.

“He does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.”

The TRAX engineer and 14 passengers appear to be in good physical condition, Arky said. The train had significant damage.

A bus bridge was put in place between Central Point and the Ballpark Station, and remained in place as of 2:48 p.m., according to a @RideUTA tweet. Click that link for any updated information.

Gephardt Daily will have more information if additional details are released.