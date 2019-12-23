Cottonwood Heights city offers advice to residents after mountain lion sightings

A mountain lion like this one has been seen in Cottonwood Heights. File photo: U.S. National Park Service

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Dec. 23, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights city is offering advice to residents after multiple reports of mountain lion sightings near Big Cottonwood Canyon.

A tweet from the city offers the following advice if you see a mountain lion: “Stop. Keep eye contact. Keep kids and pets close. Stand up tall. Don’t crouch/squat. Make yourself look big, raise and wave your arms above your head. Talk firm and loud, back away slowly and leave.”

For more tips on mountain lion safety click here.

