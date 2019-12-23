Off-duty Utah County Sergeant catches alleged DUI driver who rolled car into apt’s front yard

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — An off-duty sergeant with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office caught and detained an alleged DUI driver who fled a crash Thursday.

The sergeant was in Provo driving north on 800 West and was waiting to turn right onto 800 North, said a news release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“He saw a white Hyundai Elantra pass in front of him driving east,” the news release said. “The sergeant followed behind the car and saw the driver of that car was unable to stay in his travel lane. That driver drifted into oncoming traffic and the driver of a westbound SUV had to swerve to avoid a head on collision.”

The driver of the Hyundai then lost control at about 550 W. 800 North, hit a tree, and rolled into the front yard of an apartment complex. The sergeant had his passenger call 911 while he went to check on the driver of the Hyundai.

“The driver of the Hyundai fled the scene of the crash and when the sergeant looked for him, a witness told him the driver ran from the crash,” the news release said. “The sergeant found the driver, identified himself as being with the Sheriff’s Office, and told him to stop. The driver refused to stop and the sergeant physically stopped him.”

The sergeant could smell alcohol in the car and on the driver’s breath. Being off-duty and not having handcuffs with him, the sergeant used his belt to detain the driver of the Hyundai.

“Shortly after this, a Provo Police Officer arrived and took custody of the driver of the Hyundai,” the news release said. “That driver sustained minor injuries and, after being examined at Utah Valley Hospital, was booked into the Utah County Jail on several charges, including DUI.”