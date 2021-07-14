Cottonwood Heights police searching for man in connection with hate crime

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, July 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police are searching for a man in connection with a possible hate crime.
“Threatened to assault Asian business owners on Union Park and slash their tires while screaming racial slurs,” said a tweet from Cottonwood Heights Police Department.
“He’s a white male in his mid to late 40s with waist length gray hair.”
He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, the tweet said.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call CHPD on 801-944-7100.