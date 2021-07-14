Update: Officials ID man whose body was found on I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, July 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man whose body was found on eastbound Interstate 80 in Tooele County early Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Filiberto Tapia-Guerrero, 27, from Salt Lake City, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

“At about 3:05 a.m., Tooele County received several reports of a possible body laying in the right lane at mile post 25,” said a statement from UHP Wednesday. “It was reported that the subject was run over. One semi-truck stayed on scene. No other vehicles were found in the area.”

In early afternoon of July 13, UHP received a report from concerned friends of the deceased that the involved person could be someone they knew.

“He had been traveling with them in the early morning hours of July 13,” the statement said. “Friends stated that he was intoxicated and an argument occurred. They said that the male tried to exit the vehicle several times while they were driving. After stopping several times, he exited the vehicle telling them that someone else was going to give him a ride, and they left. Shortly after that is when dispatch received calls of a body in the roadway.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for the funeral costs of Tapia-Guerrero.

The page says: “Our beloved Filiberto Tapia recently passed away on July 13, 2021. Fili was a wonderful son, brother, and father who touched the lives of those around him. Fili leaves behind many family members and friends.

“We are all devastated by Filiberto’s loss and were not prepared for the cost of a funeral service. We would like to give Fili the memorial he deserves to honor and give him our last goodbyes.”