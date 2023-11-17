Cottonwood Heights police seek 2 suspected fraudsters

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police have posted photos of a pair of suspected fraudsters they’d like to arrest.

Under the headline “Do you know me?” the department Thursday listed two cases with suspect’s photos online asking for the public’s help.

One man was a man believed to be “part of a professional fraud ring traveling from state to state victimizing multiple unsuspecting victims across the country.” He was caught on camera Oct. 27 at a local credit union withdrawing money from an account not his own with falsified identification.

The other guy, apparently a solo act, had his picture taken on Nov. 9 at a local credit union depositing a forged check into another person’s account using falsified identification then receiving a significant amount of cash back from the transaction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Comber on either case at [email protected] or by calling 801-944-7006 or 385-368-7091.