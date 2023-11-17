Utahn convicted of multiple felonies in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON D.C. Nov. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man was convicted at trial by a jury Thursday today for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

John Earl Sullivan’s offenses of illegally entering the Capitol included cheering others on doing the same while brandishing a knife and offering it to others, according to a Thursday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and shared by U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors in Utah.

His actions and fevered language were often captured on his own video taken that day.

“A Utah man was convicted today by a jury in the District of Columbia of five felonies and two misdemeanor charges related to his conduct during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol,” according to the press release.

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

“John Earl Sullivan, 29, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was convicted by a jury of felony offenses of obstructing an official proceeding, obstructing officers during a civil disorder, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds or buildings.

“In addition to the felonies, Sullivan was found guilty of misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.”U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth in D.C. will sentence Sullivan at a later date.

According to evidence presented during the trial, the release said Sullivan, wearing a ballistic vest and gas mask, joined rioters storming the U.S. Capitol, where he filmed a crowd pushing through several police barriers on the west side of the Capitol.

“As Sullivan and the others approach the Capitol building, Sullivan can be heard in his video saying at various points: ‘There are so many people. Let’s go. This s— is ours! F— yeah,’ ‘We accomplished this s—.’

‘We did this s— together. F— yeah!’ ‘We are all a part of this f—ing history,’ and “Let’s burn this s— down.'”

Sullivan entered the Capitol via a smashed window next to the broken Senate Wing Door and, once inside, roamed the building with other individuals who had unlawfully entered.

“During an interaction with another, Sullivan can be heard in the video saying, ‘We gotta get this s— burned,’ ‘it’s our house m—f—,’ and ‘we are getting this s—.'”

Sullivan ignored law enforcement commands to leave and told the officers to stand down, so they would not get hurt. Sullivan encouraged other rioters, explaining he was “ready” because he had “been in so many riots.”

Sullivan filmed the crowds trying to break open doors to the House Chamber and then at the Speaker’s Lobby. Members, staff, and press were present inside the House of Representatives during this time.

At both locations, Sullivan informed other members of the crowd he had a knife and offered up that knife to rioters at entrance to the House Chamber.

When rioters told the crowd at the House Chamber door not to be violent and to be peaceful, Sullivan responded, “They don’t listen without that s—,” “F— that s—,” and later told the crowd to “pull that motherf—er out this b—.”

Sullivan positioned himself at the front of the Speaker’s Lobby crowd, as the crowd began to break the doors’ glass windows. Sullivan encouraged those attempting to break the windows to “Get this s—!” Shortly thereafter, the windows are broken out which a woman climbs through, resulting in her being shot.

Afterwards, Sullivan was filmed stating he was in favor of anyone wanting to tear the system down. Sullivan was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021, in Salt Lake City by the FBI.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Salt Lake City and Washington Field Offices. Valuable assistance was provided by the United States Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 34 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,200 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, according to the press release, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.