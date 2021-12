COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Dec. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an attempted fraud and stolen vehicle case.

“This male and his passenger attempted a fraud at the MACU (Mountain American Credit Union) using the victim’s drivers license,” says a tweet from CHPD. “The vehicle they are in is stolen.

“If you can identify this male please contact Detective Burroughs at 801-944-7100.”