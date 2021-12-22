Cottonwood Heights police seek help identifying suspect

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Dec. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Cottonwood Heights are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who reportedly used a credit car stolen out of a vehicle, and used at multiple locations.

The department released a photo of the suspect and the car he is believed to be driving.

“The suspect in the photo used a stolen credit card, taken from a vehicle burglary in Sandy, at multiple location in Cottonwood Heights,” the CHPD statement says.

“If you have any information leading to the identity of this suspect please notify Detective Incardine at 801-944-7100.”