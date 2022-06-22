Country singer Chris Stapleton postpones Thursday USANA concert after COVID-19 diagnosis

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Country singer Chris Stapleton is postponing three upcoming shows after a COVID-19 diagnosis. The first was set for Thursday at the USANA Amphitheatre, in West Valley City.

The 44-year-old Grammy Award winning country music singer rescheduled three dates of his All American Road Show tour Tuesday after coming down with the virus.

The USANA show has been rescheduled for July 1, with the Denver shows set for July 2 and 3.

“To all my friends in Salt Lake City and Denver, I am very sorry to let you all know that I have tested positive for Covid and will be unable to perform this weekend’s shows,” Stapleton wrote on Instagram.

“The shows will be rescheduled to the following weekend, July 1-3, and we hope you can join us then. Please contact your point of purchase if you cannot,” he told fans.

Stapleton thanked fans for their patience, love and support.

Stapleton was originally scheduled to play USANA in June of 2020, but delayed that performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.