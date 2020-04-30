Salt Lake Fire crews rescue hiker with broken leg

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Department responded after a woman broke her leg on a trail above Red Butte, a social media post issued Thursday says.

“Great work by Engine 10 and Company 5 gently treating and rescuing a woman with a fractured leg today on the Living Room Trail above Red Butte,” the post says.

“We wish her a rapid recovery.”

The post also urged hikers to practice safety as they enjoy the warm weather and sunshine.

“Stay safe Salt Lake City, the days are warming up and the trail conditions are good. Remember to hydrate and be aware of your location in case you need us.”