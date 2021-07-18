Crews “aggressively” fight Ogden house fire

OGDEN, Utah, July 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders acted quickly Saturday night to tackle a house fire on Grant Avenue near 28th Street.

Crews were called to the house at 2821 Grant Avenue at about 7:40 Saturday night for reports of smoke in the neighborhood.

When they got to the scene they found smoke coming from the second story.

After making sure no one was inside, they launched and “aggressive” attack and quickly got the situation under control.

The fire caused $50,000 in damage to the home and displaced four adults.

This comes just weeks after a number of fires in the same area damaged several homes and an apartment complex under construction, with losses estimated at more than a quarter-million dollars.

Battalion Chief Mike Slater tells Gephardt Daily there is no connection between Saturday’s fire and those at the end of June.