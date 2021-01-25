Crews assist father, son stranded in Wasatch backcountry

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted a father and son who became stranded in the Wasatch backcountry Saturday evening.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue teams were dispatched to the Timberlakes area of Lake Creek Canyon at approximately 6 p.m.

“Dispatch received a 911 call tonight from two men that were stranded in the Wasatch backcountry,” said a Facebook post from Wasatch County SAR. “Today’s storm had put up to two feet of snow down. Search and rescue deployed teams to the area to locate and assist the father, 57, and son, 32. Both men were tired but in good condition.”

The rescue effort was concluded by 9:30 p.m., the post said.