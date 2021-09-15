Crews assist injured hiker in Bell Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted an injured hiker in Sandy’s Bell Canyon Monday night.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was called out at approximately 8:30 p.m. to help with a hiker with a lower leg injury in Bell Canyon’s lower falls.

“Three teams were deployed into the field to meet up with Sandy Fire to help carry the patient to the trailhead,” SLCOSAR posted on Facebook..

The rescue was completed in two-and-a-half hours.

No other details were provided.