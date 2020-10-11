Crews assist injured hiker in Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted an injured hiker in Millcreek Canyon late Saturday afternoon.

The callout came at approximately 5 p.m., said a Facebook post from Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

“She had fallen on a trail above Maple Cove picnic area, injuring her ankle and hands,” the post said. “After courageously working to get back down the trail on her own and with help from family, they called for help when the trail conditions warranted.”

A team was deployed with first aid supplies and transport gear consisting of a litter, wheel and ropes.

A short time later the patient was transferred to a waiting ambulance.

The search and rescue team was off the mountain by 6 p.m., the post said.