Crews battle 2-alarm blaze in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a two-alarm fire in West Valley City Tuesday afternoon.

The incident is in the area of 3918 S. 6515 West, officials said.

Initial reports indicate that one home has suffered extensive damage and another is also impacted.

It’s not clear if anyone has been injured.

As well as West Valley City Fire Department, Unified Fire Authority and West Jordan Fire Department are on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.