Crews battle dumpster, brush fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a dumpster and brush fire in Provo Wednesday morning.

“Crews are on scene of a dumpster and brush fire behind a church at 1000 S. 500 West,” said a Facebook post from Provo Fire and Rescue. “The dumpster fire caught brush and trees on fire that spread to an adjacent open area. The fire was quickly extinguished.”

The cause is under investigation.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

