Mother in serious condition after train hits minivan in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is in serious condition after a train hit a minivan in Utah County Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the area of 7124 S. 2400 East, south of Mapleton and east of Spanish Fork, Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily.

A tweet from Cannon said: “A minivan crossing the track westbound was struck by a Union Pacific train. The driver sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. The four children, all under age 10, sustained minor injuries.”

This crossing is controlled by a stop sign.

