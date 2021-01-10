Crews battle residential fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a residential fire in Salt Lake City Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a single-story home in the area of 810 W. 400 North at approximately 2:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department.

“Aggressive firefighting and cooperation by the community lead to an under control within 30 minutes,” a follow-up tweet said.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

