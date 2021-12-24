Crews clear rollover crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Dec. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews cleared a rollover crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday.
The crash occurred on State Route 210 near Tanner’s Flat, which is mile post 8, said a tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons at 10:30 a.m.
Unified Police Department and UDOT responded to the scene.
“A tow truck is on scene to clear the vehicle, expect intermittent delays as the vehicle is removed,” said a follow-up tweet.
It is not clear if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.
As of 2:45 p.m., the scene has been cleared.
⚠️#CrashUpdate⚠️ The vehicle has been cleared but please expect delays for both uphill and downhill as traffic clears. @UDOTTRAFFIC @UPDSL @UDOTRegionTwo pic.twitter.com/WPklzdWVR7
— UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) December 24, 2021