Crews clear rollover crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Dec. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews cleared a rollover crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday.

The crash occurred on State Route 210 near Tanner’s Flat, which is mile post 8, said a tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons at 10:30 a.m.

Unified Police Department and UDOT responded to the scene.

“A tow truck is on scene to clear the vehicle, expect intermittent delays as the vehicle is removed,” said a follow-up tweet.

It is not clear if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

As of 2:45 p.m., the scene has been cleared.