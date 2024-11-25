First responders transport Hurricane rollover victim

HURRICANE, Utah, Nov. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews were dispatched on Friday night after a vehicle on state Route 59 rolled near mile marker 20.

The call came to dispatch at about 9:30 p.m.

“There was one patient inside the vehicle, which had rolled, that was on its top,” says a statement issued by Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

“The patient was able to self-extricate before our arrival. The patient was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.”

The Hurricane City Police Department also responded to assist.