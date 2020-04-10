Crews fight fire at abandoned house in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah, April 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a fire at an abandoned house in Hooper Thursday evening.

“Weber, Roy, and North Davis Fire crews responded to a fire in an abandoned house in Hooper this evening,” said a Facebook post from Weber Fire District. “The fire was quickly extinguished by the initial arriving company.

“The fire appeared to be caused by a campfire that had been set in the home earlier in the day. According to neighbors, the home is known to have occupants at different times of the day.”

No one was in the home when crews arrived and no one was injured as a result of the incident.

“Thanks to alert neighbors for calling this in!” the post said.