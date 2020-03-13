Crews fight garage fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a garage fire in Ogden on Thursday evening.

The fire broke out in the area of 2860 Liberty Ave. just before 8:45 p.m.

“Ogden crews are on scene of a detached garage on fire,” said a tweet from Ogden Fire Department at 9 p.m. “Smoke and flames showing at this time.”

Just minutes later, Ogden Fire tweeted that the fire was under control

“Crews are working on salvage and overhaul at this time,” said a follow-up tweet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

