Crews fight garage fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a garage fire in Ogden on Thursday evening.
The fire broke out in the area of 2860 Liberty Ave. just before 8:45 p.m.
“Ogden crews are on scene of a detached garage on fire,” said a tweet from Ogden Fire Department at 9 p.m. “Smoke and flames showing at this time.”
Just minutes later, Ogden Fire tweeted that the fire was under control
“Crews are working on salvage and overhaul at this time,” said a follow-up tweet.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.