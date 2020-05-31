Crews fight wildfires, strong winds in Weber, Tooele counties

WEBER/TOOELE COUNTIES, Utah, May 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews are battling wind-driven brush fires in two counties early Sunday morning.

The 9th Street Fire, at the mouth of Ogden Canyon, started Saturday night, and it’s cause is as yet unknown.

Crews were dispatched at 9:50 p.m. to 1350 Maxfield Drive, where they arrived to find an estimated quarter- to half-acre on fire.

At midnight, Weber Fire District Deputy Chief Shelby Willis said no structures had burned and no evacuations were needed. The fire at that point had scorched about 20 acres.

By 2 a.m. Sunday, the 9th Street Fire had reached 40 acres, and Utah Fire Info tweeted that firefighters had established an anchor point and were working to construct a line around the fire. It was anticipated that firefighters would have to contend with strong winds until about noon Sunday.

Utah Fire Info also tweeted that the Rocky Mountain Power substation in the area had sustained damage.

On Stansbury Island in Tooele County, the Tabby Canyon Fire started at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday and burned about 1,500 acres.

Four crews and aircraft were ordered early on, Utah Fire Info tweeted, and “additional resources have been ordered and will be arriving throughout the night to aid suppression efforts,” a subsequent tweet said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.