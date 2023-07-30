Crews fighting small wildfire in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A quarter-acre wildfire is burning near the Rock Canyon campground in Utah County.

“Pleasant Grove Ranger District, #RockCanyonWildfire, located near the Rock Canyon campground on the southside of the Dry Fork trail,” a notice from Utah Fire Info says.

The fuel is dead timber, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the release says.

One firefighting squad is at the scene, with 10 firefighters, one engine and one helicopter, says the statement, issued at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

