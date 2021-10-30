Crews from Sandy, South Jordan, Unified Fire battle commercial blaze

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Twenty-two firefighters from the Sandy City Fire Department and neighboring agencies knocked down a commercial fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Crews responded to 115 W. 9400 South at about 1:07 a.m. after neighbors alerted dispatch to the flames.

“It started in a closet, and we had it knocked down in about 45 minutes,” Capt. Dan Christensen, Sandy City Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.

The single-story building was vacant, he said, so the fire was defensive, with ground crews and a ladder-truck responding from the outside when the fire was at its worst.

“It was kind of an oxygen-starved fire, and it has probably been going on for a while before it was noticed by neighbors,” Christensen said. “There was a lot of heat inside the structure.”

Christensen said the Fire Marshall’s final report is not yet in, but it seems likely the building is “pretty much a loss.”

Besides Sandy City Fire, agencies responding and assisting with the fire fight were South Jordan Fire and Unified Fire Authority.