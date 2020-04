SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews knocked down fires in two RVs located next to each other in Salt Lake City Monday.

The incidents occurred at 910 S. Redwood Road, said a tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department at 4:20 p.m.

“Crews were able to get a quick knock down of the fires, no injuries to report,” the tweet said.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.