Crews knock down brush fire in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah, July 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from South Davis Metro Fire were able to contain and put out a fire on the mountain east of Centerville on Wednesday afternoon.

“Quick work by our firefighters extinguished a brush fire on the mountain in Centerville,” a tweet from the department says.

“Just above Center Street, fireworks started the mountain on fire,” it says. “The fire was quickly extinguished, burning about two acres. The responsible party is cooperating with the investigation.”