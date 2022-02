SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is asking drivers near Bangerter Highway to watch for traffic blockages and emergency vehicles near 500 South after an accident Tuesday morning.

Photos show a pickup truck that went over a barrier. The driver was transported to the hospital.

“Crash blocking the left lanes northbound and southbound on Bangerter Highway near 500 South,” says the tweet, issued at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday.

“Watch for first responders.”