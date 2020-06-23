Crews on scene of 2-alarm commercial fire at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are fighting a 2-alarm commercial fire on the campus of the Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville.

Unified Fire Authority tweeted the fire broke out at 4600 S. Redwood Road, which is a Salt Lake Community College campus, at 5:17 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters are currently in defensive mode, the tweet said.

It’s not known at this early stage if anyone is injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

