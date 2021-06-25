Crews on scene of multi-vehicle crash on Mountain View Corridor in WVC

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Mountain View Corridor at 3500 South on Friday afternoon.

Initial reports from the scene indicate a semi truck T-boned a car, which is now pinned under the larger vehicle.

One person is reportedly being extricated from the car and is in critical condition.

A medical helicopter is landing at the scene.

All lanes are blocked in the area, and drivers are being urged to take an alternate route, said a tweet from UDOT.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.