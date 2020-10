SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire start northeast of La Sal in San Juan County Monday afternoon.

“Resources are suppressing the #DoeCanyonFire,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 4:15 p.m. “The fire is estimated at 50-100 acres. Structures are threatened.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

