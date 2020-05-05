Crews on scene of water main break north of Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a water main break north of the Utah State Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

The 12-inch water main break is in the area of 550 N. Cortez St., said a tweet from the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities at 2 p.m.

“We have water still on at the Capitol and nearby homes but on low pressure,” a follow-up tweet said. “No cause known yet, hoping for repairs done by 10 p.m.”

The south entrance to Cortez Street at 85 East is blocked, and is expected to be until at least 10 p.m. Tuesday. Neighborhood access can be made to the north.

