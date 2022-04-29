Crews rescue seriously injured driver in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, April 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Kaysville Fire Department responded before dawn Thursday to a single-car rollover that left the driver trapped.

“This morning at 5:37 Davis County 911 took a report of a single-vehicle rollover that occurred on I-15 but ended on 200 North in Kaysville,” a statement from the department says.

“Fire crews responded with Davis County Sheriff’s Office paramedics, the Kaysville Police Department, and the Utah Highway Patrol. Upon their arrival, crews found a single patient with serious injuries entrapped in the vehicle.

“A vehicle extrication was performed, removing the roof and the driver’s door. The patient was transported by Intermountain Life Flight to an area trauma center.”