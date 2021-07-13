Crews respond to apartment fire in Provo; multiple residents displaced

PROVO, Utah, July 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews with Provo Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a multi-floor apartment building Monday afternoon, and had the main blaze under control within minutes.

Provo Fire Captain Sam Armstrong, Provo Fire & Rescue, said crews were called to the building, at 295 N. 400 West, at 4:37 p.m., and had the worst of the fire knocked down by 4:48 p.m.

“It was on the third-floor of a multi-apartment building, and extended into the walkway outside the apartment,” he said. “We had a couple units right in the area, and were able to get there fast.”

No firefighters or residents were injured in the fire, Armstrong said.

“There’s an emergency manage currently on scene to find out how many will be displaced,” he said at 5:12 p.m. The estimate was later released as 10 apartments affected.

“It was mostly limited to one apartment, but the apartments around it may have smoke damage, and the apartments below could have smoke and water damage.”

Armstrong said residents stood outside, many of them holding pets, and no pets were found in the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the financial damage caused is not yet known. Armstrong said crews would remain on the scene for hours to search for hidden hot spots that could reignite the fire.