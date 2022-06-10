Crews respond to collision between pickup, gasoline tanker in Weber County

FARR WEST, Utah, June 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies were dispatched to the scene Friday morning after a small pickup truck collided with a semi-tanker hauling gasoline.

Crews from Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, Weber County Sheriff, and Utah Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene, the intersection of 2700 North and 2000 West, in Farr West.

Weber Fire District crews quickly knock down the fire in the pickup truck’s engine compartment quickly, says a WFD statement