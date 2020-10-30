Crews respond to structure fire in Salt Lake City’s Capitol Hill area

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a blaze in a three-story structure early Friday morning.

Crews arrived at the townhouse under construction, at 365 W. Reed Ave., shortly after 2:30 a.m.

“The initial fire in the three-story structure went to two alarms,” Capt. Anthony Burton told Gephardt Daily.

“It was in the final phases of construction, and was just not occupied yet,” he said, adding that for that reason, no civilians were injured.

One firefighter fell through a hole in the floor on the second level, and fell to the first level, Burton said.

“The firefighter was uninjured, and checked out at the scene.”

The fire was knocked down, and firefighters later left the scene. About four hours after the first call, someone saw new flames on the third floor, and called the department.

“Later in the morning, we got a call from a citizen — we always appreciate the citizens who call in — and learned that the fire had rekindled on the third floor, so we returned and put that other part out.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known, Burton said.