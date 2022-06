SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, June 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A grass fire is burning near new construction and existing houses in the area of 350 S. Saratoga Road in Saratoga Springs.

“There is a vegetation fire South of Pony Express near Saratoga Road,” says a Facebook post issued at 5:12 p.m. by Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue. “We ask residents to avoid the area at this time.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as this story develops.