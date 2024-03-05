Utah Nat’l Guard conducts live-fire exercise at Camp Williams; sound may impact nearby residents

CAMP WILLIAMS, BLUFFDALE, Utah, March 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah National Guard 640th Regiment Regional Training Institute is scheduled to conduct live-fire artillery training at Camp Williams today, March 5, through Thursday, and again on April 8 through 11.

“Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 640th RTI, will be shooting live rounds from M109A6 Paladin howitzers and M119 howitzers as part of instructor training and certification. Given the nature of the event, artillery fire will likely occur sporadically throughout the day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” says a statement issued by Camp Williams.

“Artillery units work diligently to balance their training requirements with the impact their activities have on populations surrounding training areas. The sound from this type of training may specifically impact residents of Bluffdale, Riverton, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, and Lehi.”

Artillery exercises are not open to the public.