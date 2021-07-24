Man critically wounded in stabbing outside Salt Lake City grocery store, 2 suspects in custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 45-year-old man has been transported to the hospital and two suspects taken into custody after a stabbing outside a Salt Lake City grocery store.

Lt. Andrew Cluff, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that a call came in at 2:19 p.m. Saturday of “two suspect stabbing another male” outside a Smiths in the area of 800 South and 900 West.

“The 45-year-old victim was found in the grass, and had been stabbed multiple times,” Cluff said.

“We were able to take two suspects into custody at the 7-Eleven,” which is across the street of Smiths, immediately to the north.

The stab wounds were in the victim’s back, Cluff said.

“He was in critical condition, but has now been upgraded to critical but stable condition,” the lieutenant said. “The fact that he was upgraded bodes well for him, and we hope he will recover.”

Cluff said it is not yet known what motivated the stabbing, but the investigation is ongoing. There is no danger to the public in connection with the case, he said.

The suspects, both 37-year-old males, have not yet been booked into jail, so their names have not yet been released.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.