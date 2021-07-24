Flash flood ‘imminent’ in southern Utah’s Hildale, nearby communities, National Weather Service says

HILDALE, Utah, July 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Hildale, Utah.

Conditions also threaten Colorado City, Hildale’s sister city, just over Utah’s southern border, in Arizona.

“Hildale residents — Flash Flooding is imminent. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 5:15 pm this afternoon.”

The alert urges people under the warning to move immediately to higher ground and to avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

Hildale has a population of about 2,400. Colorado City’s population is about 2,350 people.