Cyclist critically injured in collision with SUV south of U of U

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are on the scene of a collision between a cyclist and an SUV that happened just south of the University of Utah.

“We are investigating a crash between an SUV and bike at Guardsman Way and Sunnyside Avenue,” says an 8:29 a.m. tweet posted by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“The cyclist has critical injuries. Traffic in all directions on Sunnyside Ave. and Guardsman Way may be impacted for several hours. Please avoid the area.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.