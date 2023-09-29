Cyclist dies after being hit by tour bus on mountain road in Wasatch County

MIDWAY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A cyclist died after being hit by tour bus Friday morning in Wasatch County.

Wasatch County sheriff’s deputies responded about 10 a.m. to reports of an accident involving a cyclist and a tour bus on Pine Canyon Road, a paved mountain road near Midway.

The Sandy man was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital, where he later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy,” a Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office statement reads. “We thank all our first responders, including our 911 dispatchers, for serving so well through these tragic situations.

No other injuries were reported.

Pine Canyon Road was closed from the entrance to Wasatch Mountain State Park to the intersection with state Route 222 for about two hours while officials investigated and cleaned up the crash.